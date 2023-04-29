Drainage network in Sopore locality gets defunct only a year after construction

Sopore, Apr 29: Residents of the Naharpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir are aghast that drainage constructed a year before has become defunct due to the usage of substandard material.
Locals said that this reflects the bad quality of work and material used by the contractors and approved by the concerned engineer. They also said that the officials never bothered to visit the site to assess the construction despite their repeated requests.
“We were surprised when we saw that the drain had started to collapse a month after it was constructed last year. It is because of sub-standard material used in the construction”, said Showkat Ahmad Shah, one of the residents.
While questioning the concerned authorities, he said that “What will happen when heavy, loaded vehicles will pass over this drain?” “ The whole drainage will collapse,” said Showkat.
He added that last year R&B department Sopore wholly dismantled the collapsed parts of the drain and constructed it again but the situation of the drain is not looking different this year, as it again developed cracks and got collapsed.
Meanwhile, ADC Sopore said that he will raise the issue with the concerned department. When asked about claims of sub-standard material used by the contractor for the construction of the drain, he said that the matter will be looked into.