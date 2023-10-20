Drastic decline in water level of rivers causes huge power deficit in J&K this year: Principal Secretary PDD

Addressing a press conference at Rajbhawan here, Principal Secretary PDD, H Rajesh Prasad said that this year, there has been a drastic decline in the water level of rivers and streams in J&K. “This resulted in a huge dip in the local power generation in the UT.

“In June-July, our own generation would remain between 1000 MWs to 1050 MWs. In September this year, power generation went down to 750 MWs and in October it reduced to 250 MWs only,” said Prassad, as per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO).