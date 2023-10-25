Drinking water shortage hits Tral village residents

Pulwama, Oct 25: The residents of Gujjar Basti Saimoh in Tral complained about a shortage of potable water for the last several months.
Accusing the authorities of ignoring their plight, they demanded immediate redressal of their genuine grievances.
The residents said that the borewell scheme was established in the area two years before but the scheme has been defunct for the last several months.
Tanveer Ahmad, a local, said that in the absence of potable water, they are forced to drink contaminated water due to which people, mainly elderly and children, often fall sick.
An elderly man said that they are thankful for the government which provided a well here but it has been defunct now.
He said that a water tank was being sent to the area but that too has been stopped due to unknown reasons.
The locals demanded that concerned authorities depute employees to check out the snag so that they don’t suffer anymore.