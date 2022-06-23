Drive to clean water bodies, wetlands launched in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Continuing with its effort to restore the water bodies and to preserve and maintain clean environment, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) under its mission Ehsaas-3, on Thursday, launched a restoration and cleanliness drive at Waliwar area in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district here.
The drive was held in collaboration with the administration, private schools association and some schools and colleges like Birla Open Minds International School Pampore, SSM College of Engineering, Crescent Public School and Bilaliya Educational Institute.
Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Khurshid Ahmad Shah was chief guest on the occasion while as Chairman Private Schools Association GN Var was guest of honour.
During the drive restoration and cleaning of four springs was carried out while a cleaning drive was also undertaken at Chunt Waliwar hamlet. Several volunteers also participated in the initiative.
Chairman NLCO , Manzoor Ahmed Wangnoo, told Greater Kashmir that the aim of the Mission Ahsaan is to “clean, restore and strive to save these prominent wetlands, water bodies and springs.
"With full cooperation of administration and locals, our teams will soon be successful in realising the dream of clean wetlands," he said.