Drive to clean water bodies, wetlands launched in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Continuing with its effort to restore the water bodies and to preserve and maintain clean environment, Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation (NLCO) under its mission Ehsaas-3, on Thursday, launched a restoration and cleanliness drive at Waliwar area in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district here.

The drive was held in collaboration with the administration, private schools association and some schools and colleges like Birla Open Minds International School Pampore, SSM College of Engineering, Crescent Public School and Bilaliya Educational Institute.

Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal Khurshid Ahmad Shah was chief guest on the occasion while as Chairman Private Schools Association GN Var was guest of honour.