Driver dead after tipper falls into rivulet in Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 5: A driver of a tipper truck died after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a rivulet while leaving from Bramri Nallah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that soon after receiving the information, police and locals rushed to spot and after hectic efforts retrieved the body of the driver identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, 36, a resident of Chak Hatmulla Kupwara.
As per officials, the incident occurred when the driver was just leaving the spot with the sand laden tipper.
A police officer said that a case has been registered and further investigation taken up.