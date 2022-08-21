Driver dead, three injured as car plunges into gorge at Zojila

The accident happened on late Saturday night when the vehicle was on way to Sonmarg from Zojila, news agency KNT reported.

Police sources said thw car bearing registration number DL9CN-3828 was driven by a driver namely Sameer Ahmad Najar son of Ghulam Nabi Najar of Akhaal Kangan plunged down into gorge at Ranga Morh near BEACON Camp after it went out of control from the driver and plunged into the deep gorge.