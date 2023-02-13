Driver dies after vehicle catches fire in Anantnag

Anantnag, Feb 13: A man was charred to death after his vehicle caught fire in Panzgam area of Kokernag in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Monday, officials said.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the vehicle suddenly caught fire and the man who was driving it was charred to death.
The man was identified as Shabir Ahmad Rather son of Mohammad Ashan Rather of Panzgam. He was a baker by profession.
“Body has taken by the police for medico-legal formalities,” he said.