Driver killed after truck catches fire in Qazigund

Srinagar Mar 8: A driver was killed after his truck caught fire when it came in contact with a high—voltage electric wire in the Shampora area of Qazigund in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday night, an official said.
"A truck (PB29X-4153) on reaching Shampora area of Qazigund came in contact with a high—voltage wire near the electric transformer,” a police officer told news agency KNO.
He said the driver was electrocuted before the truck caught fire.
Later, the Fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire. However, the vehicle was gutted and the driver was charred to death.
“We will inform the family of the driver after he is identified," said the officer.
The driver’s body been sent to emergency hospital Qazigund for postmortem.