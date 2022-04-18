Driver killed as ambulance falls down into gorge in north Kashmir's Karnah

Srinagar, April 18: An Ambulance driver was killed in a road accident in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that a mini-ambulance bearing registration number JK09A-8992 on way to Karnah from Kupwara fell into a deep gorge after the driver purportedly lost control over the vehicle near Madh Modh Teethwal, resulting in on spot death of the driver.
Identifying the deceased as Shakoor Ahmad Awaan, 40, son of Abdul Rehman Awaan a resident of Teethwal, an official further said there was nobody other than the driver on board the vehicle.
A police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard for further investigations.