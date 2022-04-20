Driver killed, two passengers injured after tipper hits auto rickshaw in Humhama

Srinagar, Apr 20: An autorickshaw driver was killed and two passengers sustained injuries after a tipper hit the three wheeler in Humhama area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday evening.
Quoting sources, news agency GNS reported that the tipper bearing registration number JKJ04A 8385 driven by one Ishfaq Ahmad Paul son of Ab Rashid Paul, resident of Sheikhpora while on its way from Humhama to Budgam hit the auto-rickshaw bearing registration number JK13G 5820 near Pandith Colony Sheikhpora.
In the incident, the auto driver Mohammad Iqbal Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, resident of Pinglish Tral besides two on board passengers namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Gojri son of Nazir Ahmad Gojri and Bashir Ahmad Gojri son of Mohammad Gojri both residents of Batagund Tral suffered injuries.
The injured trio was subsequently removed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment, where the auto-driver Mohammad Iqbal Dar succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.
Confirming the incident, a police official told GNS that a case has been registered in this regard and the tipper driver arrested while his vehicle has also been seized.