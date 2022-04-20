Driver killed, two passengers injured after tipper hits auto rickshaw in Humhama

In the incident, the auto driver Mohammad Iqbal Dar son of Mohammad Maqbool Dar, resident of Pinglish Tral besides two on board passengers namely Imtiyaz Ahmad Gojri son of Nazir Ahmad Gojri and Bashir Ahmad Gojri son of Mohammad Gojri both residents of Batagund Tral suffered injuries.

The injured trio was subsequently removed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment, where the auto-driver Mohammad Iqbal Dar succumbed to his injuries shortly after admission.