Driver rescued, helper missing after bulldozer plunges into Sindh nullah on Srinagar-Leh highway

An official told Greater Kashmir that soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the local police which rescued the driver Shahid Ahmad and shifted him to PHC Sonmarg for medical aid.

Shahid's helper, identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ganderbal, is missing as per the former's statement, the official added.

Station House officer ( SHO) Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that a search is on to trace the missing helper.