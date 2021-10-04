Driver rescued, helper missing after bulldozer plunges into Sindh nullah on Srinagar-Leh highway

Ganderbal, Oct 4: The driver of a bulldozer was rescued while its helper is missing after the machine plunged into Sindh nullah near Hung area of Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district last night, officials said on Monday.
An official told Greater Kashmir that soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the local police which rescued the driver Shahid Ahmad and shifted him to PHC Sonmarg for medical aid.
Shahid's helper, identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ganderbal, is missing as per the former's statement, the official added.
Station House officer ( SHO) Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that a search is on to trace the missing helper.