Driver rescued, helper missing after bulldozer plunges into Sindh nullah on Srinagar-Leh highway

SHO Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that search is on to trace the missing helper.
The bulldozer plunged into Sindh nullah near Hung area of Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh highway on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Special Arrangement
Irfan Raina
Ganderbal, Oct 4: The driver of a bulldozer was rescued while its helper is missing after the machine plunged into Sindh nullah near Hung area of Sonamarg along the Srinagar-Leh highway in Ganderbal district last night, officials said on Monday.

An official told Greater Kashmir that soon after the accident, a rescue operation was launched by the local police which rescued the driver Shahid Ahmad and shifted him to PHC Sonmarg for medical aid.

Shahid's helper, identified as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ganderbal, is missing as per the former's statement, the official added.

Station House officer ( SHO) Police Station Sonamarg, Younis Bashir told Greater Kashmir that a search is on to trace the missing helper.

