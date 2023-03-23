Kashmir

Drives dies as tractor turns turtle in Baramulla

He was immediately shifted to SDH Kreeri where doctors declared him dead on arrival.
GK Web Desk

Baramulla, Mar 23: A tractor driver died after his tractor turned turtle in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon.

GNS reported that a tractor driver identified as Shafkat Ahmad Wani alias Javid (33) son of Ghulam Mohammad Wani a resident of Waripora met with a fatal accident in Frashtar Kreeri. He was immediately shifted to SDH Kreeri where doctors declared him brought dead on arrival.

Confirming it, a police official said that a case has been registered for further investigations. 

Accident

