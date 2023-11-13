Driving licence tests get repeatedly postponed in Shopian due to absence of full-fledged ARTO

Shopian, Nov 13: Over the last two weeks, the driving licence tests in south Kahsmir’s Shopian district were postponed several times following the transfer of ARTO from the area.

The driving skill test, fitness of vehicle inspection were postponed at least thrice since the beginning of this month.

The driving trial test scheduled on November 7 and November 14 were postponed. Similarly, the vehicle fitness inspection slated for November 11 was postponed.

The public notices issued by the office of the Assistant Regional Transport Officer cite the non-availability of chairman (ARTO) as reason for the postponement of such tests.

An official said that the transfer of a JKAS officer having additional charge as ARTO Shopian necessitated the postponement of driving trial test and vehicle fitness inspections.

He, however, said that a Block Development Officer on Monday was given the additional charge of ARTO and the tests and vehicle inspections would be conducted soon.

The district is without a full fledged ARTO for the last more than seven months following the transfer of ARTO to Baramulla.

A new ARTO Abrar Ahmad assumed the additional charge as ARTO Shopian in April and had to attend his duties on three days a week in the area. He, however, was relieved in the month of June.

“The Deputy Commissioner relieved him of his additional charge as ARTO Shopian after he failed to attend his duties on the specified days”, said the official.

After he was relieved, a Block Development Officer was given the additional charge of ARTO.

He too was transferred last month, spurring the postponement of driving skill tests.

” The additional charges have marred the smooth conduct of business in the department”, said an applicant.

He said that they hoped the new ARTO could conduct the driving trials soon.