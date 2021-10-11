Driving license skill test to be held at SRTC Ground Bemina from Oct 12-16: RTO Kashmir

A communique by the RTO Kashmir asked the applicants who have not attempted on the assigned dates for the tests so far to report for the test at SRTC ground, PMD yard opposite Haj House Bemina from Tuesday (12/10/2021) to Saturday (16/10/2021).

The skill test for issuance of driving licenses in Srinagar District is usually held on Tuesdays and Saturdays of the week. From the last months, some trials could not be conducted due to some situational reasons and also owing to the fact that the post of RTO remained vacant for quite a while.