Driving license skill test to be held at SRTC Ground Bemina from Oct 12-16: RTO Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 11: In order to clear all the backlogs related to the trials for obtaining driving license that could not be conducted from last few months, the Regional Transport Officer (RTO) Kashmir on Monday called upon the applicants to report for the same at SRTC ground Bemina in Srinagar from October 12-16.
A communique by the RTO Kashmir asked the applicants who have not attempted on the assigned dates for the tests so far to report for the test at SRTC ground, PMD yard opposite Haj House Bemina from Tuesday (12/10/2021) to Saturday (16/10/2021).
The skill test for issuance of driving licenses in Srinagar District is usually held on Tuesdays and Saturdays of the week. From the last months, some trials could not be conducted due to some situational reasons and also owing to the fact that the post of RTO remained vacant for quite a while.