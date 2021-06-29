Drone attack: Security tightened around vital installations in Kashmir, says top cop

"A meeting was held day before yesterday with representatives from all security forces including the Army, CRPF, BSF, Air Force and NSG. We have done the preparations... It is a very serious threat, a technological threat which will be dealt technologically," he said.



"We have done deployment in this regard. Because it is of strategic importance, we cannot share further details," he added.



Kumar said a drone was seized by police this morning from the city and an FIR has been lodged.