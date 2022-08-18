Drone dropping of weapons: NIA carrying out raids at multiple locations in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 18: National Investigation Agency is carrying out searches at multiple places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the drone dropping of weapons, official sources said on Thursday.
The NIA sleuths with the assistance of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel are carrying out raids Kathua, Samba, Jammu, Srinagar, Doda, news agency GNS reported. Sources said that terrorist Faisal Muneer's residence is also being raided.
In Srinagar, the sources told GNS that the searches are being carried out in Chanapora area. So far no details have been shared as regards arrests or confiscation of any incriminating material. The security forces on Wednesday recovered a consignment of arms in Jammu.