Drowned teenager's body retrieved from Madhumati rivulet in Bandipora

Srinagar, Jul 13: Body of 15-year-old boy, who drowned in Madumati stream near Goiwar area of Sonerwani in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district late last evening was retrieved on Wednesday.
The boy Zahid Magray son of Masood Ahmad Magray of Ajar locality of Bandipora had drowned in the stream last evening, while the matter was reported to the police today morning.
Teams of SDRF, police and army were pressed into service to trace the body of the missing boy which was retrieved after hours of searching.
Authorities had also requested KGHEP authorities to stop the discharge into the stream to ease the search operation.