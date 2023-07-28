Drug abuse, unhygienic dental practices responsible for hepatitis epidemic in Kashmir: DAK

Srinagar, July 28: On world hepatitis day, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Friday expressed pressing concern over surge in hepatitis cases which has reached to epidemic proportions in Kashmir.

“Drug abuse and unhygienic dental practices are responsible for hepatitis epidemic in the valley,” said DAK President Dr Nisar ul Hassan.

He said Kashmir is witnessing an alarming rise in drug abuse cases over the past few decades.

“Drug addicts are at a higher risk of contracting hepatitis and have the potential to spread this deadly infection to others,” he said.

In a recent study conducted at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences Kashmir, 72% drug addicts were found to have Hepatitis C infection.

“Research has found that each drug addict infected with hepatitis virus is likely to infect 20 others and this rapid transmission of the disease occurs within the first 3 years of initial infection,” he said.

The DAK President said another reason for high rates of Hepatitis infection is unhygienic dental practices in Kashmir.

“Most of the dental clinics use unsterilized or improperly sterilized instruments. The tools are not cleaned in between patients. The disposable items which are for single-use are reused on patients. Unsterile needles are used in multiple dose medication vials,” he said.