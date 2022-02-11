Drug Abuse|Unregulated de-addiction centers popping up across J&K

Srinagar, Feb 11: With the issue of substance abuse getting grave in J&K, many unauthorided drug de-addiction centers have emerged across both Kashmir and Jammu divisions risking the lives of people.
The government has constituted a committee to monitor the functioning of these centers.
In J&K, drug de-addiction centers have been started in major hospitals, and in many district level hospitals as well. These centers provide de-addiction facilities under the guidance of a qualifies psychiatrist and have trained manpower to deliver the services. However, over the past year, many privately operated clinics have started doling out de-addiction facilities.
These centers, a senior doctor said, are operational in Jammu mostly and many have emerged in Kashmir division now. The doctor said recently one person who had been admitted at a private clinic in Jammu for de-addiction died due to mismanagement.
“Drug fe-addiction is a serious and specialised domain. Not everyone can claim to be an expert and the results of the issue are evident before us,” he said.
The doctor said that the unauthorised centers were prescribing Schedule H drugs without having the license to do so. “Moreover, their facilities are inadequate,” he said.
In a bid to create checks and accountability, a monitoring committee was constituted earlier this week by J&K Government.
An order issued by the Health and Medical Education Department on February 8 said two teams had been framed to monitor in Jammu division and one in Kashmir division.
The mandate of the teams is to carry out inspection of the private de-addiction centers after the issuance of a public notice.
Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government, Health and Medical Education VivekBhardwaj told Greater Kashmir that the teams would monitor “the very sensitive area of health department”.
He said that the need for monitoring was felt and the teams were required to furnish timely reports to the government.
In Kashmir division, the monitoring team comprised Dr Muhammad Maqbool Dar, HoD Psychiatry; DySP Crime Branch Kashmir Division; Muhammad Abdullah Wagay Under Secretary to Government (H&ME); and EmaadMakhdoomi, columnist.