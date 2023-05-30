Drug addiction collective challenge for society : Qayoom

Srinagar, May 30 : Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum (JKCSF) chairman Abdul Qayoom Wani today said that the drug addiction and other social evils are a collective challenge for society.

According to a press note, he was speaking at the general council meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Society Forum. In the meeting general secretary Nusrat Ahmad Beigh put forth the agenda of the meeting.

All the leaders spoke on agenda of JKCSF and stressed for collective efforts to fight against social evils, drug addiction, moral degradation otherwise it will be too late. In the meeting it was decided that JKCSF will organise a seminar in Srinagar against social evils, drug addiction and moral degradation in which people and intellectuals, religious scholars from all the three regions of J&K and Ladakh will participate.