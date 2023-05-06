Drug addiction witnesses steep rise in Shopian

It all began inside a dingy room. Some three years ago, on one fine evening, 30-year-old Suhail Ahmad, a resident of south Kashmir’s Shopian district went to a friend’s place, and at his insistence, he smoked a cannabis-filled cigarette inside a dimly lit room.

“It was all for recreation and fun”, says a wiry Ahmad, who ran a small shop in the district. He, however, had never thought that dabbling in this kind of enjoyment would turn his life topsy-turvy and he would soon find himself caught in the throes of the hardest drugs.