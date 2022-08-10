Drug de-addiction centre established in Kupwara

Kupwara, Aug 10: Authorities on Wednesday set up a drug de-addiction centre at Sub District Hospital Kupwara which was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir.
The centre has been established with an aim to rehabilitate the youth involved in drug addiction.
Deputy Commissioner on the occasion said that the centre has been made operational to help the addicted youth across Kupwara district to give up drugs.
"It is a move for drug addicts to get rid of drugs which is ruining their lives. Since drug addiction is growing with an alarming rate in society so establishing a drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre was need of the hour," he said.
"The matter of establishing a drug de-addiction centre was discussed with Chief Medical Officer and Superintendent SDH Kupwara who in record time made it possible to establish the centre," DC added.
Meanwhile Superintendent SDH Kupwara Dr Abdul Gani told Greater Kashmir that the centre would be having services of a Psychiatrist, councilor and a psychologist.
He said that besides running OPD, the centre would rehabilitate drug addicts. "Patients who need extra care would be admitted in the centre till their recovery," he added.