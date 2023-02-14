Drug de-addiction centre inaugurated at PHC Singhhpora in Baramulla
Baramulla, Feb 14 : In order to provide better health care to victims of drug addiction, the deputy commissioner Baramulla, Dr Sehrish Asghar on Tuesday inaugurated drug de-addiction cum rehabilitation centre at primary Health Centre Singhhpora Baramulla on Tuesday.
The centre will be equipped with all necessary resources including treatment to identified victims through various counselling modules besides recreational and amusement activities.
While taking stock of the facilities available at the centre, the deputy commissioner Baramulla inspected different sections of the centre and took first hand appraisal of the facilities and amenities that had been kept available for the patients.
On this occasion, the deputy commissioner Baramulla said that the setting up of such a facility for the drug addiction victims is extremely important and such a centre would be key in getting the patients rid off the drug menace.
“The setting up of such a centre would be pivotal in helping the drug addicts to get rid off addiction. The facilities available at the centre are sufficient to provide health care to such patients,” she said.
She added that drug de-addiction cum rehabilitation centre was need of the hour as it will facilitate the persons involved in drug addiction to get rid of this menace so that they can live a healthy, social and dignified life.
Reiterating upon its commitment to curb drug trafficking, the DC said that stringent measures are being taken to nip the menace in the bud and assured every possible action to dismantle the nexus of drug trafficking and peddling. She also urged upon the concerned stakeholders to play their part in eradication of the menace.
Joint Director Planning M.Yousuf Rather,Chief Medical officer,Dr Bashir Ahmad Malik,Block Medical officer Sheeri and other concerned officers and officials were present on the occasion.