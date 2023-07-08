Drug de-addiction, environmental awareness  programme organised in Kulgam

Kulgam, July 8: A drug de-addiction cum environment awareness programme was today organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department in collaboration with PRIs, line departments and security agencies at Razloo area of Kund Valley, Kulgam.
Conservator of Forests (CoF) Kashmir, South Forest Circle, Irfan Ali Shah in his address to a mammoth gathering informed that the Forest Department has accelerated its efforts for both greening of degraded forest areas as well as providing and strengthening of livelihoods for both forest fringe inhabitants as well as local educated youth.
Appreciating the beauty of Kund valley, he called it miniature paradise in the lap of Pir Panjal Mountains and directed to start the initiatives to bring Kund Valley on ecotourism map of J&K given the fact that there are ample resources available in the Kund Valley like forest, water and other resources.
The CoF informed that UT of Jammu and Kashmir has notified the drug de-addiction policy which is being implemented through a multi-pronged strategy. He said that drug addiction has social, medical and legal aspects.
He informed that the Health Department has set up a number of drug de-addiction centres in Kulgam, Tral and other places of south Kashmir and also various rehabilitation centres have been established by the Police Department.
He also informed that the Forest Department in collaboration with different agencies has made forest areas in south Kashmir free from drug cultivation.
The CoF said that as per United Nations Drug Control Programme (UNDCP), there are about 70000 people addicted to drugs in J&K in the age group of 17 to 35 years. He said that drug addiction is on rise and a lot of money is being spent by each addict to procure drugs with the result they get involved in different crimes.
He also highlighted the efforts of the Government of UT of J&K for drug de-addiction policy and its implementation.
The programme was also attended by the Greater Verinag (NGO) and their volunteers who organized a drug free rally which was flagged-off by the CoF, South Forest Circle.
The program was attended by representatives of DDC members, local leaders from Gujjar and Bakerwal communities, Sarpanches and panches, Van Mitras, BDC members, Army, BSF, DFO Anantnag, Range officers and other officials of J&K Forest Department, officers and officials from J&K Police Department, representative from Health and Education department.