Drug de-addiction, environmental awareness  programme organised in Kulgam

Conservator of Forests (CoF) Kashmir, South Forest Circle, Irfan Ali Shah in his address to a mammoth gathering informed that the Forest Department has accelerated its efforts for both greening of degraded forest areas as well as providing and strengthening of livelihoods for both forest fringe inhabitants as well as local educated youth.

Appreciating the beauty of Kund valley, he called it miniature paradise in the lap of Pir Panjal Mountains and directed to start the initiatives to bring Kund Valley on ecotourism map of J&K given the fact that there are ample resources available in the Kund Valley like forest, water and other resources.