Drug de- addiction rally taken out in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 15: Helping Hands care Foundation J&K , a non-government organisation (NGO) on Saturday organised a drug de- addiction rally atL Lal Chowk Srinagar, a press release said..
It added that the event was presided over by BJP Youth leader and Party's Media Incharge Manzoor Bhat, Chairman of NGO Umer Wani, DySp Kothi Bagh Dr Sumit Sharma , Jones Kumar SHO Maisuma, Majid Ahmad, SHO Kothibagh and Vice Chairman Muzamil Nazir was guest of honor on the occasion.
In a recent address, Bhat stressed the need for a collective effort in combating the rising drug menace, advocating not just a role for law enforcement but also active participation from civil society.
He highlighted the critical role that civil society can play in complementing the efforts of the police force.
"The fight against drug abuse is not just the responsibility of our police force; it is the collective duty of our entire community. Our youth are falling victim to the clutches of addiction, and it is our moral duty to protect and guide them towards a healthier, drug-free future," Bhat added.
He appreciated the efforts of Jammu and Kashmir police in curbing the drug menace in Srinagar city and busted many drug modules operating in the region.
He stressed the importance of awareness campaigns, rehabilitation programs, and community initiatives to educate individuals about the dangers of substance abuse
"It is not enough to rely solely on punitive measures. We must provide support and alternatives to those caught in the vicious cycle of addiction," Bhat said. Bhat also underlined the necessity of stronger collaboration between law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and local NGOs to tackle the drug menace at its roots. "By working hand in hand with the police and relevant organizations, we can create a safer and drug-free environment for our community," he said.