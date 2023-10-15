Drug de- addiction rally taken out in Srinagar

It added that the event was presided over by BJP Youth leader and Party's Media Incharge Manzoor Bhat, Chairman of NGO Umer Wani, DySp Kothi Bagh Dr Sumit Sharma , Jones Kumar SHO Maisuma, Majid Ahmad, SHO Kothibagh and Vice Chairman Muzamil Nazir was guest of honor on the occasion.

In a recent address, Bhat stressed the need for a collective effort in combating the rising drug menace, advocating not just a role for law enforcement but also active participation from civil society.

He highlighted the critical role that civil society can play in complementing the efforts of the police force.