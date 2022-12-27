Drug menace consuming younger generation: Arif Laigaroo

Srinagar, Dec 27: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ex State Youth Secretary, and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo on Tuesday expressed concern over the growing drug abuse among youth in Kashmir.
In a statement Laigoroo said of late the “rampant drug abuse by youth was a cause of concern.”
He said the increase in drug consumption might be a direct result of “increased pilferage on drug routes.”
PDP leader underscored the need for awareness among youth to get rid of the drug abuse.
“If collective measures aren’t taken, it will have dangerous consequences on our society. The situation demands a collective effort to rid our society of drug abuse.”
Laigroo stressed on organising free medical camps and acknowledged the support provided by health authorities, police and NGO in curbing the menace.