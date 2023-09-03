Drug menace destroying generations: Abdul Gani Vakil

According to a press note, Vakil visited several areas of Sopore and Rafiabad including Dangerpora, Behrampora, Doabgah, Ladoora, Wanpora and Iqbal Nagar. He urged the youth of the area to stay away from drugs, as this drug menace is destroying the current and future generations and will have a catastrophic impact on the future of J&K. “ I appeal the youth to rise to the occasion and spread awareness against this drug menace,”PC leader said.

He emphasised the role of religious scholars in helping to get rid of the drug menace. "Religious scholars and influencers need to step up and counsel the younger generation, and we as a society need to be at the forefront to fight this menace, or else the days are not far when J&K will become a drug haven," he said. Vakil demanded immediate action by the UT administration to address the growing drug abuse in society.