Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Srinagar, July 26: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A Police party of Police Station Khrew during naka checking near Hanfia Public School Wuyan intercepted one person identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Mohd Bhat resident of Wuyan Pampore. During checking, officers were able to recover 300gms of Charas like substance (wrapped in Maize Husk) was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 51/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Khrew and investigation has been initiated.
”Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making continuous efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.