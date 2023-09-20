Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Awantipora, Sep 19: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Tral under the supervision of SDPO Tral at a checkpoint established at Nukdi Crossing Bathnoor intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 570 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Nazir Ahmad Sheikh resident of Nukidi Bathnoor Tral. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 108/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tral and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.