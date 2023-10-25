Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 204/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.