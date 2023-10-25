Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora

Srinagar, Oct 25: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Awantipora and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A Police Party led by SHO Police Station Awantipora under the supervision of SDPO Awantipora arrested one drug peddler alongwith 8.3Kgs of Bung Chura at Chersoo. He has been identified as Aashiq Hussain Bhat resident of Chersoo. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 204/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Awantipora and further investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.