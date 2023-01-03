Drug peddler arrested in Awantipora with contraband substance

Srinagar, Jan 3: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police in Awantipora have arrested a drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Pampore at a checkpoint established at Douninad Crossing arrested a drug peddler identified as Riyaz Ahmad Ganie @Reyaz Dumper son of GhMohi-ud-din resident of Douninad. During search, 120 grams of charas (wrapped in Maize Husk) was recovered from the possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR Number 02/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pampore and investigation has been initiated.
“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt as per law. Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace,” police said.