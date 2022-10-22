Drug peddler arrested in Bandipora

Bandipora, Oct 22: Bandipora police on Saturday arrested a drug peddler with contraband substances in Mantrigam village of north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
A police spokesman said, "acting on a specific information regarding movement of drug peddlers, who were running a drug racket in Braripora's Bankote area, a police party of Police Station Pethkote led by SHO PS Pethkote Inspector, Tanveer Ahmad under the supervision of Dysp headquarters, Mohamad Shafaat laid a surprise naka at Darmahama road and arrested one person namely Reyaz Ahmad lone S/o Ali Mohd Lone R/o Braripora Bankote Bandipora."
During the search, the spokesman said contraband substance Charas was found concealed in polythene bag which was recovered from him.
In this regard, a case FIR No. 45/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pethkote while further investigation has been initiated, the spokesperson said.