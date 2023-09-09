Drug peddler arrested in Bandipora

A Police party of PS Sumbal at a checkpoint established at Trigam Sumbal Crossing, intercepted a vehicle (Creta car) bearing registration Number JK01AU-9800 driven by Amir Rashid Sheikh resident of Shilvat Sumbal. During search, 33 bottles of Codeine Phosphate bottles and cash amount of Rs 15,000 (proceeds of narcotic crime) were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.