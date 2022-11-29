Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, Nov 29: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by SHO Police Station Kunzer under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg during routine patrolling in village Hardshura Kunzer intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehend tactfully. He has been identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir resident of Zaspora Tangmarg. During the search, 18 sticks of Charas-like substance wrapped in maize peelings weighing about 500 grams and a cash amount of 6000/- concealed in a polythene bag were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to a police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Kunzer and investigation set in motion.