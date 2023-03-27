Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

A police party under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohammad Nawaz-assisted by SHO PS Pattan at a checkpoint established at Zangam Crossing Pattan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. During the search, 90 grams of charas was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Rayees Ahmad Sheikh son of Ali Mohd Sheikh resident of Khore Sherabad Pattan. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.