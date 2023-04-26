Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

A police party led by the In-charge Police Post Kungamdara under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Khore Sherabad Pattan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 50 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Reshi resident of Hanjiwera Pattan. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.