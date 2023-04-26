Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 26: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered the contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by the In-charge Police Post Kungamdara under the supervision of SDPO Pattan Mohd Nawaz at a checkpoint established at Khore Sherabad Pattan intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 50 grams of charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Mohd Ashraf Reshi resident of Hanjiwera Pattan. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Pattan and an investigation has been initiated. "Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with strictly under the law," police said.