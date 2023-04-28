Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla, Apr 28: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Baramulla and recovered the contraband substance from his possession.
A police party led by Police Station Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla Sajjad Bukhari during patrolling at St. Joseph’s School Baramulla intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 15 grams of Brown Sugar like substance were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Syed Rouf Ahmad Bukhari resident of Umarabad Shah Hamdan Colony Srinagar. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Baramulla and further investigation has been initiated.
"We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs from society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law," police said.