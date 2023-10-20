Drug peddler arrested in Baramulla | Contraband substance recovered

A police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by Incharge PP Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Hyderbeigh Baramulla, intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number JK05D-5816. During checking, 132 capsules of SpasmoProxyvon Plus were recovered from the driver of the vehicle, namely Mehraj Din Sheikh resident of Tarzoo Sopore. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Pattan and investigation has been initiated.