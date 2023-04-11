Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

Budgam, Apr 11: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Budgam and recovered the contraband substance from his possession.
A police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Waterwani intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 7.4Kgs of poppy straw concealed in the nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Rohit Kumar resident of Mathiya Hardoi Uttar Pradesh. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 86/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and an investigation has been taken up. “ Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood. Persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with strictly under the law,” police said.