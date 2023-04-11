Drug peddler arrested in Budgam

A police party of Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at Waterwani intercepted a suspicious person carrying a nylon bag who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 7.4Kgs of poppy straw concealed in the nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Rohit Kumar resident of Mathiya Hardoi Uttar Pradesh. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.