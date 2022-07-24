Drug peddler arrested in Handwara

Srinagar, July 24: Police arrested a drug peddler in Handwara and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Giving details a police spokesman said a police party of Police Station Vilgam at a checkpoint established at Punzwa crossing intercepted one person in a suspicious condition who tried to flee from the spot but was nabbed.
During checking, officers recovered four grams of Brown Sugar like substance from his possession. He has been identified as Muhammad Ismail Mir son of Muhammad Sultan Mir resident of Cheerkote Vilgam. He has been arrested and shifted to police station.