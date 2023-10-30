Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

A police party of PS Kulgam during patrolling, intercepted a suspicious person at Okay area, who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Zargar son of Gull Mohd Zargar resident of Okay, Kulgam. During the search, officers were able to recover 12 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from his possession.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 182/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been initiated.