Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam, Oct 30: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered psychotropic substance from his possession.
A police party of PS Kulgam during patrolling, intercepted a suspicious person at Okay area, who on seeing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully by the alert police party. He has been identified as Javaid Ahmad Zargar son of Gull Mohd Zargar resident of Okay, Kulgam. During the search, officers were able to recover 12 bottles of Codeine Phosphate from his possession.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 182/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Kulgam and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society.”