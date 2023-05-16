Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

A police party headed by SHO Police Station DH Pora at a checkpoint established at Boh intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 420 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Naik, resident of Boh. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 43/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora and an investigation has been set into motion.