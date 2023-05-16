Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

Kulgam, May 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered a contraband substance from his possession.
A police party headed by SHO Police Station DH Pora at a checkpoint established at Boh intercepted a suspicious person. During the search, 420 grams of Charas-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Naik, resident of Boh. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 43/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station DH Pora and an investigation has been set into motion.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with the police in curbing the menace of drugs in society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.