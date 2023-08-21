Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam

A police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirbazar at a checkpoint established at Gassipora road near Alstop arrested a drug peddler identified as Imtiaz Ahmad Dar resident of Gassipora, Laram. During search, 11 Kgs of poppy straw concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.

In this regard, a case vide FIR No. 172/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Qazigund and further investigation has been taken up.