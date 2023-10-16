Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam | Contraband substance recovered

A police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established on NHW at Bonigam Crossing Qazigund intercepted a person carrying a nylon bag, who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Abdul Rashid Rather @Mathur resident of Bonigam.

During the search, 3.2 kgs of poppy straw-like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.