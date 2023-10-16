Drug peddler arrested in Kulgam | Contraband substance recovered

Kulgam, Oct 16: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
A police party headed by SHO Police Station Qazigund at a checkpoint established on NHW at Bonigam Crossing Qazigund intercepted a person carrying a nylon bag, who after noticing the police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. He has been identified as Abdul Rashid Rather @Mathur resident of Bonigam.
During the search, 3.2 kgs of poppy straw-like contraband substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case FIR No. 227/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Qazigund and investigation has been initiated.
“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.