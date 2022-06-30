Drug peddler arrested in Langate

Kupwara: A drug peddler was arrested with contraband substance in Langate area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday.
A police official said that acting on a specific tipoff about the movement of a drug peddler in Langate, a checkpoint was established and during checking of individuals one suspect on seeing the police party tried to flee from spot but was apprehended tactfully by the police party.
"Upon his search 120 grams of Charas like substance was recovered from his possession," he added.
The arrested person has been identified as Shahid Ahmad Paray son of Khalil Mohammad Paray resident Tulwari Langate.
A case FIR No.188/2022 U/S 8/20 NDPS in this regard was registered in Police Station Handwara and further investigation has been initiated.