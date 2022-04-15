Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

He added that officers from Police Post Watergam and PC Rafiabad under the supervision of SDPO Rafiabad i Ameen Bhat-JKPS at a checkpoint established at Hadipora crossing intercepted one person roaming in suspicious manner. During search, seven grams of Heroin like substance were recovered from his possession. He was identified as identified Sajad Ahmad of Lorihama Rafiabad. He was arrested and shifted to police station.