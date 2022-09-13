Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

The person was moving in suspicious circumstances and attempted to run away, but was caught tactfully at Mumkak area of Sopore. The arrested drug peddler has been identified as Muhammad Asif Dar S/o Ghulam Hassan Dar of Mumkak Sopore.

Upon his personal search apparently, brown sugar-like substance and a weighing machine have been recovered from the possession of the arrested persons. A case vide FIR number 206/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Sopore.