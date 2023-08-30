Drug peddler arrested in Sopore

Srinagar, Aug 29: Police arrested a drug peddler in Sopore and recovered Psychotropic substance from his possession.
A press release said that a police party of Police Post Putkha at a checkpoint established at Wagub Crossing arrested the drug peddler. He was identified as Danish Rajab Mir son of Muhammad Rajab Mir resident of Nigeen Bagh Sopore. During checking, 308 banned capsules were recovered from his possession. He has been shifted to police station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 85/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Tarzoo and investigation set into motion.