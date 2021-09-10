‘Drug smuggler’ arrested in Kupwara

He added that officers from Police Post (PP) Taad headed by Incharge PP Taad ASI Muneer Ahmad during patrolling at Sudhpora Forward area intercepted a person moving in suspicious circumstances identified as Tanzeer Ahmad Najar son of Mohammad Sayeed Najar resident of Sudhpora. “During checking, four kgs of Heroin was recovered from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.