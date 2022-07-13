Drug smuggler arrested: Police

Kupwara: A person involved in narcotics smuggling along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tadd area of Karnah was arrested on Wednesday, Police said.
It said that the arrested person identified as Muhammad Azam Choker of Nawagabra had been hiding an illegal consignment of narcotics with him.
He said that Azam was interrogated in presence of the executive magistrate during which he disclosed that he had concealed the consignment in his temporary shop structure in a polythene bag.
The Police spokesman said that Police recovered a packet of heroin-like narcotic substance weighing 650 gm from the shop.